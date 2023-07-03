Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, but, if you want change things up a bit this year, Incline Village is hosting a drone sky show.
Last year Lake Tahoe decided to move away from traditional fireworks due to multiple issues that they would cause. Some of those issues involved polluting the water and threatening the forests.
Andy Chapman, President and CEO of Travel North Tahoe, says, "We looked at issues that relate to environmental impacts on the lake with burnt pyrotechnic debris, height of the fire season you know in July."
Other issues included the loud noises fireworks cause and can start problems with wildlife, pets, and even veterans who suffer from PTSD. After spending about two years discussing alternatives ways to celebrate, they came up with The Sky Show, which performed for the very first-time last year.
Chapman says, "We've learned a lot last year and we're taking those learnings and making a bigger brighter show for this coming July fourth."
Chapman says that due to popular demand they've expanded the event to last longer. They've also added more activities and food for families.
"We're going to have a DJ spinning music during the evening, and a MC, kid's games are going to be going on, face painting, different kinds of games, we have a food truck pavilion which is new this year, so we have like four or five trucks coming in as well as a beverage tent."
Chapman tells us they contract with The Verge Arrow, one of the largest drone providers in the nation. He says they've performed for Burning Man, presidential inaugurations, and the Olympics, so they feel very confident in a safe and successful show for the community.
"We really got the right team to do this for the drones, and they're doing shows really all over the country and beyond," says Chapman.
The Sky Show event is tomorrow at Incline Village Ridgeline Ballfields. Gates open at 7PM, and the laser and drone show starts at 9:30PM.