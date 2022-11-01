(November 1, 2022) Jewish Nevada, Jewish Federation’s representative organization for 70,000 Jews in Nevada, announced today it is holding its annual “Super Sunday” celebration event on Nov. 6 that will comprise a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino.
Super Sunday is the largest fundraiser of the year for Jewish Nevada and will support efforts to help sustain Jewish life in northern Nevada.
All funds raised during the day will stay in northern Nevada to help with various programs, such as general grants, community grants, Right Start Preschool vouchers, camp scholarships and more.
Jewish Nevada representatives are asking those who attend the event to bring new socks, in all sizes, to donate to Our Place, The Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality.
“As the weather gets cooler, we are proud to support the unhoused population by holding a drive to donate these socks to them,” said Jewish Nevada community engagement director in Reno, Mara Langer. “We look forward to welcoming the community at this event and raising more funds for the many programs we offer to residents in the northern part of our state."
The event will also include a corner for children where they can set up their tzedakah boxes and collect monetary donations for Our Place. The corner will also include books and a craft.
To register to be a volunteer, make a donation or learn more about Super Sunday in Reno, you can visit: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/89662d82/SmQT8CJa7RGbArfoIYY8jw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jewishnevada.org%2Fsupersundaynn.