Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is launching a new brand and an entirely updated vision for promoting South Lake Tahoe as a world-class destination.
Set to debut in early June, an original Visit Lake Tahoe brand and associated marketing campaign will share the wonders that define Lake Tahoe with destination guests from around the world.
Visit Lake Tahoe will promote the area’s seminal and iconic attraction, Lake Tahoe itself, and then expand its scope to include other only in Tahoe experiences and attractions.
More than simply “awesome,” the campaign will showcase how these touchpoints inspire “Awe and then Some.”
The brand came to life through a culmination of research with local residents, agencies, hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on successful tourism and enlightened environmental philosophy. The direction of the brand is rooted in sustainable tourism, a balanced approach that places importance on social and environmental impacts along with economic benefits.
“This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from the entire community to address pertinent issues that will help guide our future,” said Carol Chaplin, president of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “We appreciate that enthusiastic support and passionate input to arrive at the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”
SUSTAINABLE TOURISM: A BALANCED APPROACH
As part of its bold new 10-year vision, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will strive to be considered as one of the world’s top destination marketing organizations known for leading sustainable tourism. This means balancing the organization’s mission to market the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as a unique, year-round destination with the associated social and environmental impacts, ensuring the region continues to thrive. The new Visit Lake Tahoe brand campaign will encourage newcomers to create a deep connection with Lake Tahoe, a bond that will naturally result in a passion to preserve its grandeur for generations to come. There is a responsibility associated with promoting one of the world’s true natural wonders and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is proud to assume a leadership role.
THE LAKE FIRST
Every visit to the region centers around the Lake. Guests have long been drawn by its spectacular vistas, crystal clear waters and sheer majesty. A natural connection to the lake is shared by both locals and visitors; it draws people back year after year to make lifelong memories. The new plan also marries responsibility for protecting the lake with intelligent economic planning.
THE LAKE, PLUS...
While the lake is the primary attraction, there are many uniquely Tahoe experiences that set the region apart. A typical Tahoe day may include a private boat excursion, wine tasting on a yacht or classic wooden boat, or scenic paddlewheel boat ride to Emerald Bay plus a night of world-class gaming and nightlife at South Shore casinos. Or perhaps a morning standup paddleboard or clear kayak session plus a tour of local brewpubs. A bike ride overlooking the lake plus a lakefront meal. The possibilities are nearly endless; simply start with the lake then select an adventure.
THE TOTAL TAHOE EXPERIENCE: AWE AND THEN SOME!
The phrase “Awe and then Some” is a fitting tagline at front-and-center in the marketing creative used to launch the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand and will be brought to life via stunning imagery of Lake Tahoe juxtaposed alongside action-packed shots of uniquely Tahoe experiences.
A COMMUNICATIONS PLAN AS CLEAR AS LAKE TAHOE ITSELF
As a destination marketing organization representing a diverse group of partners, it’s imperative the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand be as clear as the lake in its communications. To accomplish this feat, the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority collaborated with Noble Studios of Reno, Nevada to create both the marketing creative and initial media plan for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The new Visit Lake Tahoe “Awe and then Some” branding and messaging will utilize both traditional and digital placements targeting drive markets and key gateway air cities.
