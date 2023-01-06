Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range.
Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The seed is expected to sprout in the Spring and will provide vegetation for the restored wildlife habitat as well as their sustenance.
Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr says "we've had a company step forward to help with watering for wildlife, but we really haven't had, other than required mitigation, ... someone voluntarily step up to do this. So, I really view it as a first and a model for future projects to come along."
Over the past few decades, the Virginia Range has seen damage from fires, erosion and invasive species.
The City of Reno says that as long as weather conditions remain wet and not too windy, the seeds planted today will have a good chance at growing to their potential and helping local wildlife to recover.