(December 27, 2022) The snow came down at Mammoth Mountain today! 22 inches fell out of the first system of the storm and totals near 4 to 5 feet by the end of the week are likely, as daily snow is in the forecast there into the middle of January.
That’s according to officials at Mammoth Mountain who also sent us the photos above, shot December 27, 2022.
Current base depths, according to Mammoth Mountain, are at 140 inches at the summit and 76 inches at the main lodge.
You’re advised to check Cal Trans before driving up, with blizzard conditions likely over the next week.