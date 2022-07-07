Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Fulton Alley in downtown Reno last month.
Police say Kenyaun Williams was arrested Wednesday by the Regional Gang Unit and Reno PD's Downtown Enforcement Team.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on June 16th. When they arrived on scene, they found a victim who was later transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Williams was booked into the Washoe County jail on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.