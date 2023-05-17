A man was found guilty of robbing an older woman in the Virginia Foothills last September.
Washoe County deputies say the 87-year-old victim told them she arrived home when a man, later identified as Michael Bossie ran towards her and demanded money.
Video surveillance, which 2 News has obtained, shows Bossie holding the woman's purse and dragging her to the ground.
Bossie then drove away car.
While investigating, deputies determined that Bossie had followed the victim home from the Atlantis casino. Deputies say they went to the casino where they found the suspect car and did a traffic stop. They say after an approved search of the car, deputies found clothing that matched the suspect.
Sentencing is set for June 22nd.
ORIGINAL STORY: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
A man is behind bars accused of robbing an elderly woman in Virginia Foothills on Monday night.
A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
Washoe County deputies followed up on an investigation that was launched soon after the incident. On Tuesday night, deputies stopped a car near Virginia Street and Gentry Way. They say the driver matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.
Once they got permission, they say they found clothes and shoes matching the description of the suspect inside the car.
Deputies then arrested 31-year-old Michael Bossie for the robbery and other pending charges.
The video shared with 2 News shows the woman parking in her driveway when a man runs up to her and demands money. He then grabs her purse, dragging her along...and then runs off.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320, reference case #22-4666.