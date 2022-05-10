The Reno Police Department responded this afternoon at 2:48 PM to a crash at the intersection of East 6th Street and Evans Ave.
Upon arrival they located an adult male pedestrian with serious injuries in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Reno Police Departments Major Accident Investigation Team responded to conduct the investigation. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Any involvement of speed or intoxication by either party is still under investigation at this time, but police say it does appear the pedestrian was crossing within a marked crosswalk.
Citizens are reminded to always watch for each other, especially as temperatures begin to warm. One of the safest ways for pedestrians to make sure a vehicle operator sees them is to lock eyes with the driver prior to entering the path of a moving vehicle.
Police say it is anticipated the intersection will remain closed in all directions until 8:00 PM.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(Reno Police Department)