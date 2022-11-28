The Annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony is back as not only a part of the ever-growing recurring monthly event known as First Thursdays in MidTown, but the kick-off to Let it Glow, Reno!
“MidTown is shining brighter than ever with a newly lit corridor lined with festive snowflakes and the 40 foot tree adding to all the cheer. The Tree Lighting is an opportunity to come together as a community, share in the festive fun, and enjoy the holiday spirit.” - Craig Parish, MidTown President.
It's happening this Thursday, December 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Living Stones Parking Lot (445 S. Virginia Street).
Stop by drink vendors from Tap Wagon and Rin Tin Tin Cocktail Trailer. And food vendors from Daddy’s Tacos, Big Blue Q, Nola Sliders, CodFather and V’s Churros.
As part of First Thursdays in MidTown, be sure to treat yourself to a full day at your favorite MidTown retailers, services, bars, and restaurants.
Each merchant creatively plans their own event so check each listing for individual hours and details at renomidtown.com/upcoming-events-midtown.
The mission for the Midtown District is to foster a sense of community and connect locals to local businesses.
“We are super excited to invite you to join us for Let It Glow, Reno! Come out and explore the new and ever changing districts of Reno. Find yourself, lose yourself, meet someone new, eat something different, shop for something unique, walk, pedal, ride, love and enjoy the glow!” said Jaime Chapman.
SCHEDULE OF LET IT GLOW EVENTS:
Thursday, December 1 - January 8 | Twinkle Tours via Pineapple Pedicabs
Thursday, December 1 | Holiday Block Party & Tree Lighting @ MidTown
Saturday, December 3 | Wells Avenue District Party @ Reno Experience District (RED)
Wednesday, December 7 | Downtown Reno Tree Lighting @ Downtown Plaza
Wednesday, December 7 | Reno Bike Night official Let It Glow bike ride @ Downtown Plaza
Thursday, December 15 | A Night with Santa @ The Basement
Saturday, December 17 | Ugly Sweater Party Wine Walk @ Riverwalk District
Thursday, December 29 | Let It Glow Spotlight Party - Location TBD