Weather Alert

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of I-80 between Patrick and Fernley through 200 PM PDT... At 1254 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms along I-80 between Patrick and Fernley, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, lightning, and winds in excess of 40 mph including on Pyramid Lake. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Localized areas of heavy rainfall and ponding of water on local roadways. Gusty outflow winds and lightning could also cause sudden hazardous conditions on Pyramid Lake. Locations impacted include... Pyramid Lake, Sparks, Fernley, Nixon, Lockwood, Wingfield Springs, Spanish Springs, Derby Dam, Sutcliffe, Virginia Peak, Silver Springs, Mustang, Tohakum Peak, Fernley - Tiger Field Airport, Patrick, Wadsworth and The Needle Rocks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Pyramid Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH