Nevada Guard set to host Flag Day, Army Birthday ceremonies at Capitol June 14

The Nevada National Guard is set to host its 24th annual Flag Day Ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 247th Birthday celebration at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial on the Capitol grounds, 101 N. Carson St.
The event is free and open to the public and will include a historical flag presentation by the Nevada Air Guard and Army birthday cake will be provided. This year’s ceremony will feature a speech by Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell and the Army birthday address will be delivered by Brig. Gen. Michael Peyerl.
The public is welcome to attend.
The U.S. Army is two years older than the U.S. Flag. A resolution of the Continental Congress authorized 10 companies of riflemen on June 14, 1775, to establish the U.S. Army.
Two years later, the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act and adopted the stats-and-stripes design as our nation’s flag. In 1949, President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 at National Flag Day.
(The Nevada Office of the Military contributed to this story.)