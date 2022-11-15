Nevada Women’s Fund’s Power of the Purse Returns In-Person this Friday

Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) is thrilled to present their premier shopping and socializing event, Power of the Purse, in-person on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Reno Ballroom.
NWF recognizes that when women embrace their economic building potential, they can leverage their own success to uplift others and foster solidarity. Power of the Purse, an event that draws over 1,000 attendees each year, embodies the collective power of women – not only as consumers, but also as community leaders and powerful influencers.
They say ultimately, the true power of the purse is defined by the woman carrying it.
“The NWF board and staff did a really incredible job pivoting during the pandemic to create an engaging and successful virtual event, but I’m so thrilled that Power of the Purse is back and better than ever this year,” said Ila Achtabowski, NWF President and CEO. “We have curated the most sought-after local vendors and an amazing collection of designer purses we cannot wait for our guests to see and experience.”
More than 28 local vendors will be showcased during the event, representing a wide variety of artisan jewelry, hand-crafted art pieces, home decor, clothing and accessories, children’s items, health and beauty products and much more.
An evening of shopping and socializing will culminate with the Designer Purse Raffle – the highlight of the event featuring coveted brand name purses including Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod's, Ralph Lauren, Zac Posen, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Tumi.
Funds raised during this feel-good holiday event directly support the Nevada Women’s Fund’s scholarship and grant programs. Since 1983 Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded over $9 million in academic scholarships for women in Northern Nevada and awarded community grants supporting women and children.
These impactful scholarships support women in their pursuit of higher education and ultimately enable them to achieve financial security.
General admission tickets are $75 and include access to the event from 6 to 9 p.m., two drink tickets, appetizers and access to the dazzling array of vendors.
VIP tickets are new this year -- they're available for $150 and include early admittance at 5 p.m. for a VIP Champagne and shopping hour with exclusive access to vendors and a VIP hour purse raffle – two drink tickets and appetizers are also included with VIP tickets.
To purchase tickets, visit www.nevadawomensfund.org.
The Downtown Reno Ballroom is located at 401 N. Center St. in Downtown Reno.
For more information about the impactful work of Nevada Women’s Fund, you can visit nevadawomensfund.org.