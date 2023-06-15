A new mural was unveiled inside Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday.
Passengers can take selfies with the colorful artwork in the terminal lobby.
The artist, who is a native Nevadan, has murals throughout the area.
“I strive to make an everlasting mark on any city’s visual landscape by enriching the cultural fabric of the region with the goal of inspiring the local community,” said Matthew McDowell, “I’m proud to have created something that will have an impact on traveler’s first and last impression of the Reno-Tahoe region.”
He says he spent 50 hours on it.
"I really just hope that as people see the mural, they just see how beautiful and colorful our region is and just are inspired by flight."
The mural features local wildlife and activities…all with a vivid flight theme.
People are encouraged to their photos with #FlyWithUsRNO or #FlyRNO on social media including @renoairport.