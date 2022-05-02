A new traffic signal was activated at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Beckwourth Drive in Reno on Monday.
The light, near Alice Smith Elementary School, was funded with $1 million in RTC Fuel Tax.
RTC says the intersection has seen an increase in traffic and needed a new traffic signal to help improve safety and decrease the overall traffic congestion in the intersection.
Construction on the new signal began in March.
(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County assisted with this report)