A few local non-profit and other organizations are getting ready to serve up Christmas dinner to anyone in need.
The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will be serving a menu including turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and more.
The dinner starts at 4 p.m. at the Gospel Mission at 355 Record Street.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be holding a lunch in the Saint Vincent's Dining Room on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They plan to serve about 1,100 people. The Nugget is providing food.
They will also provide meals to the Cares Campus and the Eddy House.
In Fallon, the Rural Emergency Assistance Project is helping give out free meals.
On Christmas Eve, starting at noon, they'll be serving free food at the Elks Lodge on West Center Street in Fallon. Everyone is welcome and no payment is needed, just show up!
Meals can also be delivered by volunteers. If you'd like to reserve a meal (not necessary) or sign up to be a volunteer -- email fallonchristmasdinner@gmail.com.