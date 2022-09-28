Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Natalia's Night

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting the 10th annual Natalia’s Night tonight, September 28th, 2022 until 9 p.m.
Natalia’s Night honors Natalia Berumen for her fight against childhood cancer after being diagnosed in 2013. Within a few short months, she lost her battle at the age of 11.
Her parents, Raul and Monica Berument, along with the Reno Fire Department and participating restaurants are keeping her memory alive by helping raise funds and awareness of childhood cancer in northern Nevada.
Raul and Monica, owners of El Adobe Cafe, are asking participants to dine at participating restaurants which include: El Adobe Cafe, Bistro 7, Wild River Grille, Zozo’s Ristorante, Great Basin Brewing Company, Pizzeria Lupo, Liberty Food and Wine, Overland Restaurant and Pub, Legends Grill, The Parlor, and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.
NNCCF is the only nonprofit in the region dedicated to helping local children and families affected by childhood cancer and has provided $7 million in direct financial assistance to local children battling cancer since the year 2000. Donations to NNCCF assist northern Nevada families by alleviating the financial and emotional burden of cancer treatments, travel costs, medical debt and loss of income.
For more information or to donate, please visit https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/d4events/natalias-night/ or call (775) 825-0888.