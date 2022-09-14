Classes for all students at all schools in Washoe County School District have been canceled for Wednesday, September 14.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, the air quality in Reno sits at 364, in the hazardous range. This is highest AQI we've seen in Reno since the Mosquito Fire started.
WCSD said 'the decision is based on the potential for prolonged exposure for students who are identified as a vulnerable population. Additional factors that led to this decision included students who walk or bike to school and information provided by the National Weather Service about weather patterns potentially improving or worsening air quality conditions.'
Truckee Meadows Community College is also canceling in-person classes and services due to hazardous air quality.
TMCC physical locations including the Child Care Center will remain open.
If you need to be in an air conditioned space, other indoor TMCC buildings will be open.
Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada, Mater Academy and Doral Academy have also canceled class for the day.
Lion and Lamb Christian School has also canceled the school day due to the smoke.
WCSD says this will work as a contingency day, so there will be no instruction in person or via temporary distance learning.
