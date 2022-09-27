NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on College Parkway

On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at approximately 5:51AM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of College Parkway and Imperial Way.
NSP says the preliminary investigation of the crash indicates GMC pickup truck driven by Stephen Ray Mandoki was traveling westbound on College Parkway west of Imperial Way when it hit a pedestrian, Thomas William Le Clair, who was crossing outside of the crosswalk.
Le Clair was pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.
Developments will be posted here.