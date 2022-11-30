(Nov. 30, 2022) The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada today announced it has received $25,000 from the NV Energy Foundation to help support the non-profit’s statewide disaster response effort, including wildfires.
“We’re all aware that wildfires in the Sierra Nevada are increasing in size and intensity, threatening communities throughout the area,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “This donation is specifically earmarked for our ongoing initiative to help residents affected by wildfires and other emergencies.”
Red Cross Disaster Action Team staff and volunteers deployed to wildfires near the Nevada border with California again this year – after back-to-back years of record wildfires that have scorched millions of acres and destroyed homes, businesses, and other structures in the Sierra Nevada, Powell said.
“We are committed to protecting our customers and the environment from the increasing risks of natural disasters, which include wildfires,” said Tony Sanchez, NV Energy Executive Vice President, Business Development and External Relations and NV Energy Foundation Board Director. “We are proud to partner with the Red Cross and non-profit organizations throughout the state making a positive impact on the lives of Nevadans.”
The NV Energy Foundation annually addresses key community needs in the areas of safety and wellness, environmental and community enhancement, education (STEM), and arts and culture, while prioritizing diverse and historically underrepresented communities, according to Sanchez.
“The Red Cross provides safe lodging, nourishing meals, comfort, care, and support through an ongoing crisis,” said Powell.