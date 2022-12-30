NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. 

Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. 

One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. 

NV Energy now reports that 622 customers are without power closer to South Meadows Parkway on Wilbur May Parkway. 

They report another outage of 47 people further down on Wilbur May Parkway, near Carat Avenue. 

The current estimated time of restoration for both outages is 12 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. respectively. 

We've reached out to NV Energy to identify a cause. 

