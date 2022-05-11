You're invited to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at the free Electric Vehicle Expo and Test Drive event hosted by NV Energy this Saturday.
The free event is being held on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, located at 1595 N Sierra St.
The event will provide opportunities for you to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV may fit into your lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
Free lunch will also be provided to the first 80 test drivers.
Attendees who would like to drive the cars may register on the event website (linked).
Pre-registration is not needed for guests interested in viewing the vehicles and exhibit displays.
Redwood Materials will also be onsite at the EV Expo and Test Drive event accepting all end-of-life batteries and rechargeable devices and will sustainably recycle them for free.
This includes old phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, power tool batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, and more.
For more information about the event, visit the event website.
(NV Energy )