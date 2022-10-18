On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Pignic Pub and Patio will be hosting Stoplight Night, a chance to meet a new friend (or a cuffing season candidate) in a safe and festive environment.
Singles have had a world of ways to meet for nearly 30 years, but the mentality of swiping grows seemingly more dangerous for consumers’ mental health. Not to mention, as the Wall Street Journal’s Laura Forman reported, “Dating apps are run by for-profit corporations that risk losing [your] business when you find a forever match.”
At the close of August, the New York Times reported “perennial users say years of swiping and searching have left them with a bad case of burnout…” based on recent PEW Research data. The piece cites a survey conducted in April 2022 by Singles Reports (data analytics company) of 500 individuals age 18-54, which found 80% indicated experienced “emotional burnout or fatigue with online dating.”
Tickets are $20 and gets attendees their choice of wrist band (green means “I’m single,” yellow means “it’s complicated” and red means “taken”), a free drink and discounted drink specials thereafter.
Pignic Pub & Patio’s Stoplight Night will give attendees a chance to mingle in person, away from screens, but of course these evenings work better when more singles are in attendance. Join in on the fun!