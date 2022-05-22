Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, police and fire crews responded to a crash on Stead Blvd. and Silver Lake Rd. in the North Valleys.
Reno Police say it was a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the male motorcyclists down in the street and unresponsive. The man was transported to a nearby hospital but the rider was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Investigators say speed may be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
During the investigation both east and westbound lanes were closed on Silver Lake Road between Dandelion Street and Stead Boulevard from 9:21 P.M. but reopened at 12:35 A.M.
Detectives are looking for witnesses to the crash, if you have any information please call the Reno police Department traffic office at 775–334–2141.