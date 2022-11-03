(November 3, 2022) – Overnight ramp and lane closures start tonight on Interstate 80 in downtown Reno and in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) undertakes two separate road repair projects.
Drivers will see the following overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 3 (tonight) and November 7 while NDOT repairs damaged concrete barrier rail.
- One lane of eastbound I-80 at Virginia Street in downtown Reno
- Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from North Center Street, with a detour available via I-80 westbound to Keystone Ave.
Drivers will also see the following overnight ramp and lane closures tonight from 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. as routine surface repairs are made to the interstate bridge surface.
- Pyramid Way on-ramp to westbound I-80, with locally-marked detours available.
- Lanes on westbound I-80 reduced to single lane between East McCarran Blvd. and Pyramid Way.
Minor travel delays are expected. The road work schedule is subject to change.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.