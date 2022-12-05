(December 5, 2022) RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village are planning to host their annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES.
The event is sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate.
Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold realtors will be collecting new and unused socks for distribution in the community this winter.
“As community members, RE/MAX Gold agents actively give back to Northern Nevadans in need, year round. Socks are viewed as the most critical resource to keep people’s feet dry and warm in the winter, which leads to improved overall health and well-being”, says owner/broker Sabrina Belleci. “Our collective goal at RE/MAX Gold is to provide 1,000 pairs of socks.”
Socks may be dropped off at the following locations in Northern Nevada through January 31:
- RE/MAX Gold Incline
- Incline Village Board of Realtors
- Ticor Title
- RE/MAX Gold Reno
Financial contributions can be made via Venmo @tiffany-grimes-14 and will directly benefit Northern Nevada HOPES.