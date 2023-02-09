Redwood Materials is getting a $2 billion conditional loan from the Department of Energy.

Redwood Materials says the loan will be used to "become a sustainable battery materials company and localize the battery supply chain." The conditional loan will also support phased construction and expand its battery materials campus.

Ultimately, Redwood Materials will "produce 100 GWh annually of ultra-thin battery-grade copper foil and cathode active materials from both new and recycled feedstocks at gigafactory scale in the United States for the first time."

That's enough battery materials to domestically produce more than a million electric vehicles a year.

Redwood Materials expects to create 3,400 construction jobs and employ approximately 1,600 full-time employees.

(Redwood Materials contributed to this report.)