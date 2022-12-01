(December 1, 2022) The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board of Directors approved Redwood Materials $105,615,082 abatement today after the company announced the second largest capital investment since GOED’s inception more than a decade ago – $1.1 billion.
“This investment in Nevada is an affirmation of the importance our state plays in the global lithium industry economy,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “While the state is issuing a $105 million abatement, we are projecting the return on investment will be $5.6 billion for Nevada. Redwood Materials is a great company and I’m optimistic that it will only increase its footprint in Nevada.”
Redwood Materials plans to expand its current large scale battery materials facility in Storey County.
Redwood’s mission is to build a circular supply chain to power a sustainable world and accelerate the reduction of fossil fuels. This focus is critical to the future of transportation and the electric grid.
When the facility comes online, it will be the first time these critical battery materials, which account for 65 percent of the cost of a battery have been manufactured at scale in the United States.
“Redwood is committed to supplying U.S. battery manufacturers with sustainable, domestic materials. Our investment in Nevada allows us to scale anode and cathode materials to support this transition while creating jobs and investing in the community,” said JB Straubel, Founder & CEO of Redwood Materials. “We thank the State of Nevada for recognizing the importance of this project in establishing a domestic battery supply chain and securing American leadership in both battery recycling and critical materials production.”
Today’s supply chain requires critical materials move 50,000 miles before making their way into a cell, posing enormous environmental, economic, and geopolitical risks.
Redwood is creating a closed-loop domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries across collection, refurbishment, recycling, refining, and manufacturing of sustainable battery materials. The company recovers more than 95 percent of the metals (including nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper) from batteries, and uses these to remanufacture anode and cathode components. The company then supplies these components back to the U.S. battery cell manufacturers without the metals ever leaving the country.
Additionally, the auto industry has been ramping up production of electric vehicles to meet a demand surge, driving up orders for batteries and raw materials that have limited supply. By 2025, Redwood expects to produce enough cathode materials and copper foil to support 1 million electric vehicles annually.
“Nevada continues to attract companies who are making significant investments, creating good jobs, and expanding our tax base,” said Michael Brown, GOED Executive Director. “One of those companies is making $1.1 billion in capital investments, another is paying an average wage of $58.58, and yet another will operate a land-based salmon production facility.”
The GOED Board approved five companies in total, including Redwood, that will receive $124,947,733 in tax abatements.
In return these companies are required to create 492 jobs in the next two years at an average weighted hourly wage of $45.71.
That figure is expected to grow to 990 in five years. Additionally, these companies will make capital investments of $1,318,452,304 in the first two years of operation and generate $256,021,560 in net new tax revenues over the next 20 years.
Since January of 2019, the 96 companies that have received abatements will create 14,652 jobs over five years. These companies are making $3.9 billion in capital investments and will generate $1.5 billion in new net tax revenues.
The companies approved for abatements today include:
- Redwood Materials Inc. which is expanding its large-scale battery materials facility in Storey County. It will receive $105,615,082 in tax abatements. It will be required to create 150 jobs in the first two years of operation at an average weighted hourly wage of $32.01. It is expected to grow to 450 jobs in five years. This company will make $1,106,026,532 in capital investment within the first two years of operation and generate $183,341,704 in net new tax revenues over 20 years.
- American AVK Company is currently planning to expand its existing Nevada water valve and fire hydrant factory that will cast ductile iron parts that will be used in valve and hydrant assemblies. American Company was established in Douglas County in 2007 as a manufacturer of water valves and fire hydrants that are marketed throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It will receive $1,064,336 in tax abatements. It will be required to create 12 jobs in the first two years of operation at an average weighted hourly wage of $28.25. It is expected to grow to 54 jobs in five years. This company will make $16,846,359 in capital investment within the first two years of operation and generate $6,572,936 in net new tax revenues over 10 years.
- Kodiak Trucking, Inc. plans to establish a Truck Manufacturing, Hauling and Service Maintenance facility in Clark County. Kodiak hauls aggregate materials, including dirt, grindings, hot asphalt mix, wet cement, demo, and other materials. It will receive $2,064,214 in tax abatements. It will be required to create 250 jobs in the first two years of operation at an average weighted hourly wage of $58.58. It is expected to grow to 330 jobs in five years. This company will make $13,700,000 in capital investment within the first two years of operation and generate $43,324,487 in net new tax revenues over 10 years.
- West Coast Salmon Nevada LP is currently designing and plans to build and operate an industrial scale land-based Atlantic salmon operation in Pershing County. The first phase will create 13,800 tons of production capacity during the second half of 2025 which will serve fresh and sustainably raised Atlantic salmon to west coast consumers. It will receive $16,010,541 in tax abatements. It will be required to create 55 jobs in the first two years of operation at an average weighted hourly wage of $35.96. It is expected to grow to 96 jobs in five years. This company will make $179,587,242 in capital investment within the first two years of operation and generate $19,451,851 in net new tax revenues over 10 years.
- Wilen Las Vegas, LLC plans to expand its existing Clark County manufacturing facility. The company offers direct market strategy, direct mail production, data insights, digital direct marketing, marketing optimization, and creative services. It serves automotive, financial services, healthcare, non-profits, publishing retail, telecommunications, and technology industries. It will receive $193,560 in tax abatements. It will be required to create 25 jobs in the first two years of operation at an average weighted hourly wage of $28.96. It is expected to grow to 60 jobs in five years. This company will make $2,292,171 in capital investment within the first two years of operation and generate $3,330,582 in net new tax revenues over 10 years.