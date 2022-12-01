Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, except 2 to 4 inches in the foothills including Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may refreeze overnight. Use extra caution during the Friday morning commute and allow extra time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&