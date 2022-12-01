The Reno Aces celebrated the holidays early on Thursday, collecting 5,000 toys for local charities.
“We’re just excited to be able to do good for our community each and every year and we couldn’t do it without JAKKS Pacific, so we appreciate them as a partner,” said Aces president Eric Edelstein.
Ashlee’s Toy Closet and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office parked outside the ballfield to collect a Santa’s sack-worth of presents.
“To be able to bring (a child) that toy and create that bond with our office, that is special, and that is what community policing is about,” said sheriff Darin Balaam.
WCSO, Ashlee’s, and others will distribute the toys to children in need throughout the holidays.
Charities partnered with the Reno Aces: