It's one of our favorites...and it's coming up fast.

You can donate to the food bank and other local non-profits during our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive on December 9.

We'll be taking donations at the Grand Sierra Resort, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We hope you can come out and give!

Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:

Canned Meats

Canned Fish

Peanut Butter

Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals

Powdered Milk

Baby Formula, Baby Food

Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.

Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables

Dry Cereal

Oatmeal

Rice

Pasta

You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.