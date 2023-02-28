The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all April home games.
Individual Game tickets are set to go on sale this Saturday, March 4, on RenoAces.com and at Reno Aces Fan Fest.
The special events include Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West, the Aces 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway and Jackie Robinson Day.
Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West, is on Friday, March 31st, vs. Las Vegas Aviators.
First Pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., but fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Full details:
- 2022 Pacific Coast League Championship Celebration
- Championship pennants will be given away at the gates while supplies last.
- Rings will be presented to players and coaches on last year’s team on-field pregame.
- A new championship banner will also be unveiled at Greater Nevada Field to commemorate the season permanently.
- Special on-field gold-trimmed jerseys will be worn by players and coaches, with a charitable auction taking place on RenoAces.com for fans to bid on through Sunday, April 2nd.
- Pyrotechnics will be provided by Pyro Guys, Inc. during pregame player introductions and more.
- A military flyover has been confirmed.
- Surprises to come
Aces 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Saturday, April 1) will return another fan-favorite early-season giveaway. Quantities are limited. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they would like to receive one.
Jackie Robinson Day (Saturday, April 15) will feature pregame and in-game video tributes to the baseball legend, honoring his legacy and impact on the game and our country.
Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.