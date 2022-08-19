Reno Man Arrested After Stealing Handgun, Money from Local Business

On August 18, 2022, at around 6 a.m., Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on report of a commercial burglary that happened at approximately 2:30 that morning.
While investigating, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of US currency and a handgun.
Patrol officers were able to identify a suspect, Daniel Boulter, and later located and arrested him in Reno.
Later that night, Sparks detectives with the assistance of the Regional Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant at a residence in Reno and found several items that were stolen in the burglary, including the US currency and handgun.
Boulter is booked at the Washoe County Jail for Commercial Burglary, Grand Larceny but less than $100,000, Possession of a firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Destruction of Property over $250.
(The Sparks Police Department contributed to this report.)