Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years

The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses.
Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison.
He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule one controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of stolen property.
Forcier's criminal history dated back to the early 1980s and included seven prior felony convictions from crimes such as robbery with a deadly weapon and grand larceny.
Based on the sentences in the two recent cases, according to the DA's office, Forcier must serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before eligibility for parole.
In commenting on the Forcier case, District Attorney Hicks stated “this case highlights the serious risk career criminals present when they are in our community. My office remains committed to prosecuting habitual criminals to the full extent of the law.”
The cases started in January 2020 when Forcier was arrested by the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program (ROP) following a traffic stop. He was arrested then for possession of a stolen utility trailer as well as possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
After posting a bond on a $4,500 bail, Forcier was arrested in April 2022 when detectives began an investigation into his methamphetamine sales. During this investigation, a detective from the Regional Narcotics unit purchased over a pound of the drug from Forcier, leading to his arrest and the filing of additional charges by the DA's office.
At the sentencing hearings, DDA Vieta-Kabell asked the court to sentence Forcier to almost three decades in the Nevada prison system and noted that criminals like Forcier who routinely smuggled large quantities of deadly drugs like methamphetamine into Washoe County were fueling the current epidemic of overdose deaths from both stimulants and opioids.