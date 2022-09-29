On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video.
The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that had also captured the male on Ring video trespassing on their property. The case was submitted to the Reno PD Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit for investigation.
With information submitted from the citizen and follow up completed by the Detective; the suspect was quickly identified by RPD patrol officers as Alberto Hernandez.
Hernandez was then located and arrested by RPD Officers for Open and Gross Lewdness.
It is believed there may be more video in the area so please contact Reno PD if you have any.