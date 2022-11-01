November 1, 2022 Update:
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon.
Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright green sweater, black pants and black slip-on shoes.
Authorities say she is diabetic and suffers from dementia.
Nga is described as Asian, 4'9" tall, 120 pounds with chin length black hair and brown eyes.
In the past, Nga has been located near the Grand Sierra Resort but may attempt to walk to the Reno-Tahoe airport.
If you have any information on her, contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2226 or 334-COPS.