Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody.
Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
The bullet ricocheted off the ground, not hitting anybody.
Victims on scene told police that there was an exchange of conversation before the shot, but not much else is known.
The suspect took off on foot immediately after the shot.
After analyzing nearby video surveillance, Reno Police gathered a description of the suspect.
They described him as a Black male, 5'10" with a medium build. They say he has a part in his hair and was wearing dark jeans and a puffy large jacket.
If you see him, call Reno Police's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121.