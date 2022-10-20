The Reno Police Department is warning citizens of an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area.
Multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male, consistently described as a larger, Middle Eastern man, with a thick accent. He approaches victims in store and gas station parking lots.
Police say he is typically well dressed and convinces people he is very wealthy and from Dubai. He then talks the victims into paying him large sums of money in exchange for jewelry which turns out to be counterfeit.
In many cases he has been very aggressive, entering people's vehicles and demanding to be driven to ATM's where the victims are forced to withdraw money.
He has also been reported to use his wife and young child to gain sympathy from the victims to give him money to get back to Dubai.
Anyone who has fallen victim to this is encouraged to file a police report at RenoPD.com.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
Follow RPD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or download the MyRPD app to get up-to-date police information in Reno.