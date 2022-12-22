The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says they are getting ready to have thousands of people moving through, so they're asking you too arrive early and pack your patience with your belongings.
Nicolle Staten, RNO's Public Affairs Coordinator, says "we're seeing about 15.000 to 16,000 passengers that are going to pass through the airport on our peak travel days. Those peak travel days are going to be the Friday before Christmas Eve, Wednesday December 30th, and January 2nd. So if passengers are passing through at that time, we just want to let people know to arrive early. That's the best advice we can give you: two hours prior to departure."
The airport says you can save time looking at their real-time parking availability tool, here: renoairport.com/parking-transportation/parking/
You can also download your boarding pass on your phone, so you can head straight to security when you get there.
There have been delays nationwide due to winter storms hitting larger airports hard. Those have been impacting Reno flights.
Staten told us, "We are starting to see that impact with those cancellations that are happening on the east coast so it could delay some flights that we are seeing here at RNO. Again, just check with your airlines. That's where you're going to get the best information if your flight is delayed or cancelled."