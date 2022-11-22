The 24th Annual Turkey Trot 10k run/walk is back this Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th at 8:30 a.m.
The run begins and ends in the Legends Shopping Center and the route is primarily focused along the Sparks Blvd. corridor and some nearby side streets.
Between the hours of 6 a.m. to noon, the following streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway.
Business and residence access in this area will also be temporarily affected.
- Southbound Sparks Bl @ Baring Bl;
- Sparks Bl @ O’Callaghan Dr;
- Sparks Bl @ E. Prater Wy;
- Sparks Bl @ E. Lincoln Wy;
- Lillard Dr @ Brierley Wy; and
- Boxington Wy between Lillard Dr and E. Lincoln Wy.
The Sparks Police Department encourages drivers to seek alternative routes during race hours and to expect delays. Please use extreme caution and watch for runners if travel into the area is necessary.