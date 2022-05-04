The Reno Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in regards to a 2005 Missing Person case.
According to RPD, Jennifer Casper-Ross went missing May 5th, 2005, 17 years ago. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance. Jennifer was born 4/30/75 and would have been 47 years old this year.
Detectives are still actively investigating the case and are asking for assistance from anyone that has information about her disappearance or the location of her body. RPD says her body would possibly be in Lassen, Shasta or Plumas County, California.
Jennifer was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 5, 2005. She had been at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino with a friend earlier that morning. Afterwards she went to the Reno Sparks Cab Company in the vicinity of the 400 block of Gentry Way in Reno, Nevada. She stopped by there to visit her mother Carla Casper Brown, who worked there, but Carla was not there at the time.
Jennifer was intoxicated and didn't have enough money to pay her cab fare. She ran from the business when she discovered her mother was not there, breaking her high-heeled shoes in the process and climbed over a fence at the back of the business.
A few minutes before she vanished, Jennifer called her father in Las Vegas, Nevada and said she needed to go to Las Vegas. She has never been heard from again.
According to Jennifer's husband Sean Ross, he came home the night before her disappearance and found her intoxicated, with cuts on her wrists, and saying she needed to leave. She had her clothes and family photos packed in a bag. Sean stated he initially tried to change her mind, but he let her go after Jennifer insisted.
Jennifer was unemployed at the time of her disappearance; she had been working as an exotic dancer, but had been fired from this job a week before her disappearance.
She had previously been a professional ballerina. That career ended due to a tailbone injury, but she still gave dance lessons.
Sean reported Jennifer's disappearance to the police. He filed for divorce three months after her disappearance and took custody of their son.
Jennifer was raised in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Highland High School. She moved to Reno in 1995 and attended Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada Reno. She was one year away from completing her degree at the time of her disappearance.
The investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department Missing Person Desk at (775) 321-8372, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.
(Reno Police Department)