In a 2023 ranking of the nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center was rated as the third best among community hospitals in the United States.
It was the only hospital in Nevada to be recognized.
Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center has ranked among the best in providing cardiology and cardiovascular services since 2018.
The complete list published by Fortune is a product of an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data from PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc. The PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program focuses on short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients.
It includes patients requiring medical management, as well as those who receive invasive or surgical procedures. Award winners demonstrated significantly higher survival rates associated with cardiac care, with fewer readmissions and complications.
“To be acknowledged as a 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital is a direct testament to the skill, dedication, and expertise of our cardiology team,” said Derrick Glum, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network.
“Moreover, to be rated as the third best in the United States, along with year over year recognition, further highlights our staff’s clinical excellence and continued commitment to serving our patients with the best outcomes and experience."
Because multiple measures are used, a hospital must provide all forms of cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, to be included in the study. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center meets this requirement as it performs advanced procedures for high-risk patients such as trans-catheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), trans-catheter mitral valve repair (TMVr), open heart surgery, and offers the region’s only accredited Structural Heart program, which offers patients comprehensive diagnostics and leading-edge treatments for structural heart conditions.
Compared to nonwinning peer hospitals, those in the Top 50 operated at lower cost and had better outcomes, recording significantly higher inpatient survival rates, fewer patients with complications, lower readmission rates, and up to $5,076 less in total costs per patient case.
According to the study’s analysis, if all hospitals operated at the level of the study’s 50 best performers, there would be 7,600 fewer deaths due to heart disease, 6,700 fewer patients who suffer complications, and more than $1 billion saved each year.
“Saint Mary’s has a history of top performance in cardiovascular health,” added Sunny Bhatia, MD, Region I Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare. “This recognition reflects a longstanding commitment to safety, quality, and innovation that provides patients access to leading treatment options. We are deeply grateful and honored to be recognized among the top in the country.”
Being ranked as the third best cardiovascular hospital in the United States amongst community hospitals is one of the most significant additions to a growing list of accolades for Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
The hospital has been voted as a 100 Top Hospital by Merative, a Top 250 Hospital by Healthgrades, is the state’s lone HeartCARE Center™, is an accredited Chest Pain Center, and is a 5-Star recipient by Healthgrades for high-performing care in Carotid Surgery, Treatment of Heart Attack, and Heart Failure.