The Salvation Army's annual Operation Turkey Drop event is going on right now!
Corwin Ford has kindly offered to host the Operation Turkey Drop turkey drive at its dealership at 3600 Kietzke Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 19th.
They are accepting donations from the community that will provide Christmas meals for neighbors in need.
The community is asked to come to Corwin Ford during the drive to make donations of any protein to be distributed by The Salvation Army during its annual Christmas gift distribution in December.
While turkeys are preferred, The Salvation Army recognizes that they may be hard to come by and pricier than some community members can afford to purchase as a charitable donation.
So, they will also take any and all proteins, including Christmas hams and chickens.
Both Corwin Ford and our other community partner, Helix Electric, will be making generous turkey donations to help kick the event off.
Washoe County Search and Rescue will be on hand throughout the day to help accept community donations.
“We are thankful to Corwin Ford and Helix Electric for their partnership in this important event,” said Major Darren Trimmer, Salvation Army Washoe County Coordinator. “Need knows no season, and the community of Washoe County always steps up to help The Salvation Army meet those needs for their neighbors who might otherwise go without.”