The Sierra Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization advocating for art and the artists who create it, had its second annual Sierra Arts Festival on June 25th and 26th, 2022, to celebrate and showcase the work of artists in our region.
The festival is in Wingfield Park, where attendees can peruse varying regional artists curated by Pacific Fine Arts Festivals while enjoying live music and sampling food and drink from participating vendors.
“The Sierra Arts Foundation is ecstatic to host another vibrant celebration of regional artists and their crafts,” said Tracey Oliver, executive director of Sierra Arts Foundation. “We are slowly but surely seeing more support extended to the art community but want the general public to remember their patronage of these artists is what keeps this region colorful and diverse.”.
Performers for Saturday, June 25 include High Desert Harmony, Colin Ross, Brother Dan Palmer, and Kingwhistler. Performers for Sunday, June 26 include Van Vinikow, Eric Stangeland, Erika Paul and Blue Envy. Main Vein Coffee Company, the Ceol beer truck will be on site both days.
(The Sierra Arts Foundation and The Gattuso Coalition assisted with this story.)