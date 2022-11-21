Sierra Nutrition Partners with Echo Loder Elementary School to Give Back to Kids

(November 21, 2022) Today, Sierra Nutrition announced a partnership with Washoe County’s Echo Loder Elementary School for a holiday fundraiser running now through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
For the second year in a row, Sierra Nutrition is raising funds for local elementary school students at Echo Loder Elementary while spreading awareness about the importance of nutrition.
From November 19 through December 22, the brother-duo and owners of Sierra Nutrition will donate $1.50 per purchase to the school.
“At Echo Loder Elementary, we understand and value the importance of incentivizing good behavior,” said Marcus Culpepper, Echo Loder Principal. “These funds will help reward our students for the exemplary behavior they show at school and out in the community.”
Funds raised are being used for the school’s PBIS program and to provide incentives for good behavior and good grades for students.
The PBIS program is an evidence-based three-tiered framework to improve and integrate data, systems, and practices affecting student outcomes every day.
“Echo Loder has a special place in our hearts,” said Felipe Flores, owner of Sierra Nutrition. “My brother Leo and I attended this elementary school as kids, and it is truly such an honor to be able to come back here and give back.”
“Last year, we raised $500 for students and teachers at Echo Loder, but this year, we’re determined to triple or even quadruple that number,” said Erik Flores, owner of Sierra Nutrition. “We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces.”
Sierra Nutrition offers energizing teas, post-workout shakes, meal replacement shakes and more.
“I understand the value of nutrition and I hope our students will too through this partnership,” said Manny Magana, Echo Loder Counselor. “We can’t express our gratitude enough to Sierra Nutrition for their efforts to raise funds for our school.”