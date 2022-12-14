A Sparks man faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a deadly shooting in 2021.
Prosecutors say 19-year-old Dante Giovinni Degrado pleaded guilty to killing Juan Jose Almaraz-Cruz on Tripp Drive in February 2021.
Degrado will be sentenced next February. He could be eligible for parole after a minimum of ten years.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Sparks man faces a murder charge in connection with Saturday night's deadly shooting on Tripp Drive in Reno.
Reno Police say they arrested 18-year-old Dante Giovanni Degrado for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon on Monday.
Police say the homicide does not appear to be gang-related.
The unidentified victim died on scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Secret Witness is offering $2,500 reward.