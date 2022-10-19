The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a Bin Sale Spooktacular this Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 East Moana Lane.
Members of the community and their pets are invited to come in costume, participate in the bin sale (which includes a limited edition tote bag), enjoy food from Daddy’s Tacos, take photos in the Halloween doggie photo booth, check out the Cat Café featuring adoptable pets, and shop in the thrift store outlet.
Parking Lot Bin Sale attendees will be able to purchase a Halloween themed, limited edition tote bag to fill with as many items as they can from ten large bins filled with new and gently used items.
Each round costs $20 and participants have 90 seconds at each bin to dig for items including women’s apparel, men’s apparel, children’s clothing and toys, books/media, accessories, and new brand-name items.