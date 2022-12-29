...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following
areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern
Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley
California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater
Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem
rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, low water crossings, and
locations with poor drainage.
* Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork
of the Carson River, and the Susan and Pit Rivers in Lassen
County. Creeks and streams draining large portions of their
watershed under approximately 7,000 feet will also be prone to
flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing
travel impacts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on
recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5
inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in
the Flood Watch, including the Reno/Carson/Minden area.
- Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...Significant Storm Moving through Western Nevada New Year
Weekend...
A significant storm will impact western Nevada Friday through
Sunday morning with gusty winds and rain. The weather pattern will
remain active through the first week of 2023 with cold storms an
potential for snow accumulations on valley floors.
* Winds, which may be strong at times, will precede rainfall
across the region Friday afternoon into Saturday. Localized
gusts could exceed 60 mph and impact travel for high profile
vehicles.
* The heaviest rain will move through western Nevada early
Saturday morning into Saturday evening. Be prepared for flood
impacts near creeks, streams, ditches, urban areas, and poorly
drained locations. Be cautious traveling about the region,
especially at night when flood waters are more difficult to see.
* Conditions will turn colder near the end of the storm Saturday
night and Sunday morning. A period of snow is possible Saturday
night as low as 5000 feet with a couple of inches of slushy
accumulations on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall to
near or below freezing Sunday morning which could freeze wet
roads and form areas of black ice.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* CHANGES...Moved up start time to 10 AM Friday.
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Periods of localized stronger gusts as high as 70 mph
are possible.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&