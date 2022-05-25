There's currently police on scene of Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department tells us that several juveniles were driving around in a car shooting air-soft guns and Orbeez at another kid.
They say it's been a trend going around on the social platform, Tik Tok.
They tell us no one was hit, but they talked to the victim and say the incident is under investigation.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sparks Police says they believe there is no public safety concerns.
