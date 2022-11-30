(November 30, 2022) On Monday, December 5, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry to provide more than 1,000 holiday baskets to local and rural Nevada families.
Families will pick-up their holiday meal kits at the Food Pantry on 500 E. Fourth Street in Reno.
It goes from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Thanks to generous donations from local community members and businesses, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be providing more than 3,000 holiday meal baskets to local and rural Nevada families in need.
St. Vincent’s Food Pantry will be giving-away complete Christmas/holiday meal kits that includes: frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake mix, bread or rolls, spaghetti sauce, pasta, mixed fruit, green beans, and dessert.
“Holiday Spirit Food Baskets is our annual holiday meal program to ensure that the underserved members of our community feel the warmth of community and the security of a warm meal during what can be a difficult time for many,” said Marie Baxter, CEO, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
Pre-registered families who are receiving holiday baskets will pick-up their meals throughout the week of December 5.
The Holiday Spirit program is in addition to The Nugget and Catholic Charities’ partnered annual holiday meal served on Christmas Day at the St. Vincent’s Dining Room.
St. Vincent’s Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in the state of Nevada and serves an average of 30,000 people each month.
Pre-qualified families who are clients of St. Vincent’s Food Pantry have already signed up to receive food. This is not a walk-up event, but slots are still available. Sign up here:
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejf531zy27c84603&llr=an4wqceab
For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, visit ccsnn.org