(December 15, 2022) Today, lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee approved a number of programs put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak and the Executive Branch to provide free meals to Nevada school children, support the development of the College of Medicine at Roseman University, and create more affordable housing in historic Westside Las Vegas, among other items.
Lawmakers also approved more than $35 million to pay back State employees who were furloughed in 2021, fulfilling a promise made by Governor Sisolak to pay back the funds.
“This year may be remembered as one of the most productive years for the Interim Finance Committee – and one of the most consequential for Nevada residents,” said Governor Sisolak. “I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers for their diligent work to approve programs I put forward and for the work of State employees to bring forward these spending proposals which will have immediate and lasting effects for Nevadans from housing to food security and so many topics in between.”
"The Interim Finance Committee has consistently prioritized the economic recovery and social wellbeing for all Nevadans, regardless of income or social status,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. “Today's meeting was the culmination of that work and the items approved will make a real difference to Nevadans, including: ensuring that no child goes hungry at school, funding additional rental assistance and construction of more affordable housing, and putting extra dollars in the pockets of our overworked and underpaid workers around the holiday season."
“As a former educator, it brings my great happiness to guarantee that no child will go hungry in a Nevada public school with today’s investment of American Rescue Plan dollars,” said Senator and Interim Finance Committee Chair, Marilyn Dondero Loop. She continued, “Governor Sisolak and legislative Democrats proposed and passed historic investments across the board with the goal of uplifting working Nevadans. From housing to health care and from education to infrastructure, this IFC committee, in coordination with Governor Sisolak, has helped to improve the standing of Nevadans for years to come.”
Highlights from today’s approved programs include:
- $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support the start up phase of the College of Medicine at Roseman University. The State’s investment in Roseman’s private, not-for-profit College of Medicine will see returns in its effect on the economy, creating jobs, and generating millions in annual net impact to the State of Nevada. Once operational, the College of Medicine will serve the most vulnerable populations in Southern Nevada. At full maturity, the Roseman College of Medicine is expected to graduate 100 physicians annually.
- $11 million in American Rescue Plan funds to fund affordable housing units in a mixed-use project in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas. This development will provide housing for residents at 60-80% or below of the Area Median Income. As part of the project, a Microbusiness Park will open to provide amenities and economic opportunities for residents of the housing development. The Microbusiness Park will be a catalyst for economic development and revitalization in the community by supporting new or growing local businesses.
- $28 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support an additional year of universal free school meals for Nevada school children during the 2023-2024 school year. Governor Sisolak promised to provide free meals in his State of the State address earlier this year, and IFC approved funds for the 2022-2023 in June.
- $35 million in American Rescue Plan funds to pay back furloughs taken by State employees in 2021. Earlier this year, the Governor pledged to repay the funds. Current state employees eligible for reimbursement can expect to be repaid in January 2023.
- $109 million in American Rescue Plan funds to continue the Homeowner Assistance Fund program. The program offers mortgage assistance to homeowners who suffered a financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.