The Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) will celebrate the completion of the Upper Tyrolian Trail on Tuesday, October 18 with a grand opening event.
Volunteers, supporters and donors will gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebratory ride on the new singletrack trail, which offers panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and jumps and berms to help riders practice their skills.
The grand opening is taking place tomorrow, October 18, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Together with the U.S. Forest Service and Sensus R.A.D. Trails, a nonprofit trail building company by local freeride mountain bike athlete Cam Zink, TAMBA converted old logging roads into nearly two miles of sustainable singletrack trail that connects Tahoe Meadows off Mount Rose Highway to the existing Tyrolian Downhill Trail.
The first part of the Upper Tyrolian Trail was built as a flowy singletrack trail that incorporates natural features to enhance the rider experience.
After 0.75 miles, the trail transitions to one with professionally designed and built rollovers, tabletops, step-ups, step-downs and triple-option jumps that provide a unique and challenging experience for riders to practice and build their skills.
The second element of the project was to decommission miles of eroded logging roads in the area where the Upper Tyrolian Trail begins.
This included scarifying compacted areas, naturalizing the soil surface with pine duff, and incorporating erosion control features to reduce sediment runoff into creeks that flow into Lake Tahoe.
The new upper section of the trail provides an official start trailhead with improved signage, and was designed to reduce mountain bike traffic on the Tahoe Rim Trail.
The Tahoe Fund provided $60,000 to make this project possible.